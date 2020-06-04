In April 2019, warlord Khalifa Haftar and his self-declared ‘Libyan National Army’ (LNA), moved to capture the capital Tripoli from the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The war has displaced over 200,000 people and caused some of the bloodiest military battles the country has seen in years.

Since 2015, Russia has been ramping up its engagement in Libya and supporting Haftar by providing significant military help for his offensive against the UN-backed government.

Whereas Russia is not the only country that supports warlord – the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and France provide vital support for Haftar.

Without these foreign actors, Haftar’s LNA, a ragtag of different militias and mercenary groups, would not be able to sustain its operations.

Russia's involvement in Libya takes place primarily through the 'private' security firm Wagner, a company with reported ties to the Kremlin, to fight alongside Haftar’s militias bolstering their offensive to seize the capital from the UN-backed government.

However, recently Haftar and his backers have suffered a series of battlefield setbacks in western Libya. Since Turkey's parliament passed a security and maritime agreement signed by the GNA, a direct impact has been seen on the ground in Libya.

Turkey’s support for the UN-recognised government has rapidly turned the tide of the war.

The recapture of al Watiya, a key military base and the push towards Tarhouna, a town of strategic value for Haftar forces and his last major stronghold in the capital’s vicinity, represent a significant blow to the warlord and his backers.

The latest victory was the retaking of the Tripoli airport by GNA forces.

As a result, Hundreds of Russian and Syrian mercenaries supporting Haftar have been pulled back from Tripoli’s frontlines in the last few days. In the meantime, Russia is accused of sending 14 MiG 29 and Su-24 fighter jets into Haftar’s Jufra airbase, eastern Libya.

Africa Command (AFRICOM) assessed that Moscow had recently deployed military jets to Libya through Syria to support Russian mercenaries fighting alongside the LNA. It noted that the jets were repainted in Syria to remove Russian Federation Air Force markings. Furthermore, according to other reports, Wagner recruited Syrians to send to Libya to fight for Haftar’s LNA.

The Russian plan for both parties (Assad and Haftar) is to cooperate under the supervision of Moscow. The Kremlin's military aid to Haftar could be disguised as Assad's if exposed. This might indicate that Russia is there to stay and is constructing an elaborate guise to consolidate its positions.

The US Africa Command said that "Russia is clearly trying to tip the scales in its favour in Libya. Just like I saw them doing in Syria, they are expanding their military footprint in Africa using government-supported mercenary groups like Wagner.”