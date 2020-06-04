The killing of George Floyd, a Black man who suffocated under the knee of a white police officer, has opened a Pandora’s box in American politics ahead of the crucial presidential election in November.

A divided US electorate will decide the direction of the country in the wake of a deadly pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans to date.

Backed by his allies, the populist President Donald Trump - whose response to both the pandemic and the growing protests - has been criticised across the US and globally. Despite this, he continues to defend his heavy-handed approach to the increasing numbers of rallies that are taking place in the US.

Much of the Democratic Party’s establishment, some Republicans, mainstream American media and some powerful US brands like Netflix, Google, Microsoft and Twitter have publicly expressed support for the largely peaceful protests.

Here is a breakdown of the backers and opponents of the protests in the US.

Opponents

Trump and some Republicans called for a complete crackdown against protesters without distinguishing between the peaceful and the violent ones.

“NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!!” wrote Trump on Twitter on Tuesday.

Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas and a former nominee for the presidency, applauded the president’s stance.

“This is a terrorist assault in our country, and rioting cannot be tolerated,” Cruz said during a TV appearance on Fox News, a rightwing American channel, whose hosts mostly have pro-Trump stances.

Cruz supported Trump’s staged photo outside a church, Bible in hand, a move that has been widely mocked by many American critics. Among this group were powerful church leaders - their criticism largely on the grounds that it exploited religion.

On 1 June, Trump went to St. John’s church, historically known as the Church of the Presidents, after part of the edifice had succumbed to fire in the protests.

“It was strong and powerful for the president to go there and say, we will not be cowed,” Cruz said reacting to criticism of Trump’s visit.

Marco Rubio, another powerful Republican senator, also supported the president, blaming protesters for police use of tear gas and other actions against demonstrators.

"They know that the police have to move forward on them. That will trigger the use of tear gas. And it plays right into the imagery that they want. That was provocation that was created deliberately for national television," Rubio said, referring to the violent clashes near the White House.

Other Republican senators showed support for Trump's stance, while notably, the Senate’s Republican leadership has remained silent and not expressed their feelings over the affair.

In terms of media reactions, Fox News has backed Trump’s stance.

The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board has also appeared to support Trump’s approach, while all the while distancing itself from the president’s call to deploy the military to the nation’s streets.

The president is “right that public order is first and foremost an obligation of state and local government”, the editorial said.

But it also warned Trump that “In the current moment the sight of troops on U.S. streets would be more likely to inflame than calm.”

Supporters