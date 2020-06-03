The killing of George Floyd in the US has reinvigorated the anger after the death of Adama Traore, allegedly at the hands of French police officers, in Paris almost four years ago.

The family of the 24-year-old from Mali has been battling a "state cover-up", and yesterday a staggering show of solidarity of more than 20,000 people filled the streets of Paris demanding accountability and transparency from the state.

"Today we are not just talking about the fight of the Traore family. It is the fight for everyone. When we fight for George Floyd, we fight for Adama Traore," his sister, Assa said, one of the main organisers of the protest.

Anas Daif, a 25-year-old from Paris who attended the march, believes that the protests in the US were a "wake-up call" for communities of colour in France.

"I think that what happened in the US pushed more people in France [especially] communities of colour but also white people, to step up and raise their voice against police brutality in France," said Daif speaking to TRT World.

"Even though we don't share the same history with the US. There's a sort of mirror effect, seeing all these Black people die, especially for the Black community here," he added.

The peaceful protests were one of the largest since the lockdown came into effect in March. By the end, tear gas was a feature.

The social and political convulsions that Floyd's death has caused in the US are now reverberating across the Atlantic as minorities in France reflect on their treatment at the hands of the police.

Conflicting medical assessments by the French state regarding Traore's killing has seen the family doggedly seeking justice.

'Racism is deeply rooted'

The French NGO 'Basta!', which means 'enough', has been keeping a grim tally of the increasing number of people that have died in police custody.

In 2019 alone, there were 29 deaths, with 2017 the deadliest year on record with a total of 36 deaths.

The numbers have been on a steady upward trajectory since 2010 impacting mostly minorities.

As a consequence of police brutality, there have been regular flareups in immigrant neighbourhoods which have turned into full-blown riots primarily aimed at the state and the police force.

"Racism is deeply rooted in the French police institutions," says Daif, adding, "for instance, in the 70s/80s, police officers in France used brutality against the communities of colour (from Africa and North Africa included) with techniques taught during the colonial era whereas, in the States, I think that their repressive methods are taught from the slavery and segregation eras."

Even as people of colour protest against police violence and discrimination, the French president Emmanuel Macron has denied that police brutality exists, scolding citizens for suggesting otherwise.

"I don't like the word repression because it doesn't reflect reality," said Macron when challenged about police violence towards the Yellow Vest movement in 2019, which for many has exposed the deep flaws in policing to wider French society.

Macron's public comments are in stark contrast to the lived reality of Traore's family.

The changing narratives emanating from the state on exactly how Adama died, highlights discrepancies at the heart of France's justice system and for some, its inability to defend people of colour.

The first autopsy in the immediate aftermath of his death in 2016, found that the victim had suffered a heart attack induced by alcohol, medication and a pre-existing lung infection.

A second independent medical opinion in 2017 was sought by the family, which discovered no pre-existing medical conditions or intoxicants.

Another government report in 2018 concluded that Traore had died due to sickle cell disease, which reduces oxygen delivered to the body and mainly affects Black people.

Again the family challenged this conclusion seeking independent expert medical opinion, which in 2019 found that sickle cell disease was not the cause of death.

A new state-led investigation was opened on 29 May 2020. It found that Traore did not die of asphyxiation but from "cardiogenic edema", a heart condition. The family has rejected those findings issuing a counter medical report.