Tens of thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" and "black lives matter" gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he lay handcuffed on the ground in Minneapolis on May 25.

His death drew outrage across a nation that is politically and racially divided five months before a presidential election, reigniting protests that have flared repeatedly in recent years over police killings of black Americans.

Since then anti-racism rallies have been held in cities around the world, from Paris to Nairobi.

In London's Hyde Park, many of the protesters wore face masks and were dressed in red. They chanted "George Floyd" and "Black lives matter".

"This has been years in the coming, years and years and years of white supremacy," 30-year-old project manager Karen Koromah told Reuters.

"We’ve come here with our friends to sound the alarm, to make noise, to dismantle supremacist systems," Koromah said, cautioning that unless there was action the United Kingdom would face similar problems to those in the United States.

"I don’t want to start crying," she said of the images from the United States. "It makes my blood boil."

Some protesters waved banners with slogans such as: "The UK is not innocent: less racist is still racist", "Racism is a global issue" and “If you aren’t angry you aren’t paying attention".

Black Lives Matter