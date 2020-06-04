Released a full nine days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, the county autopsy report provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had tested positive for Covid-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came with the family’s permission and after the coroner’s office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

The report by Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker spelt out clinical details, including that Floyd tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3 but appeared asymptomatic. The report did not cite Covid-19 as a contributory factor in his death.

“Since … positivity for [COVID-19] can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent … positivity from previous infection,” the report said.