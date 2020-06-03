Russia on Wednesday congratulated Turkey on the two countries' centennial of diplomatic ties.

In an online statement, the foreign ministry stressed that though the history of Russian-Turkish relations spanned even further over five centuries, the past 100 related to bilateral relations following the dissolution of Russian and Ottoman empires.

Though Turkey and Russia have different views on regional and international issues, today's relations have continued due to dialogue between their presidents.

Russia was the first country in the world to recognise the Republic of Turkey, during the Turkish War of Independence.

"On June 3, 1920, People's Commissar for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic Georgy Chicherin sent a telegram to Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk), the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey with a proposal to 'immediately establish diplomatic and consular missions'. This day is considered the official start point in diplomatic relations between Soviet Russia and the government of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey," it said.

Russian-Turkish relations, based on a "solid foundation of good neighbourliness, mutually beneficial cooperation and respect for each other's interests", have weathered many tests over the past century, it added.

"Today, [bilateral relations] are experiencing a rise, steadily moving to the level of strategic partnership in a number of areas and serve as an important factor in strengthening regional stability and security."

100 years of relations