Greek demonstrators hurl firebombs towards US embassy in Athens
Journalists saw demonstrators throwing several flaming objects which erupted into flames on the street towards the heavily-guarded embassy in Athens.
Masked protesters hurl petrol bombs towards the direction of riot police officers during minor scuffles outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, on June 3, 2020, following a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. / AP
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
June 3, 2020

Demonstrators hurled firebombs in a march towards the US Embassy compound in Athens on Wednesday in a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Reuters journalists saw demonstrators throwing several flaming objects which erupted into flames on the street towards the heavily-guarded embassy in central Athens and police responding with rounds of teargas.

The embassy itself was cordoned off with rows of blue police buses.

Demonstrators were holding banners and placards reading "Black lives matter" and "I can't breathe".

Police sources estimated the number of protesters at more than 3,000.

SOURCE:Reuters
