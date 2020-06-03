TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Haftar won't win conflict in Libya, Turkey FM says ahead of ceasefire talks
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said neither Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar nor the countries backing him want a political solution.
Haftar won't win conflict in Libya, Turkey FM says ahead of ceasefire talks
This file photo shows smoke rising from a port of Tripoli in Libya after being attacked. February 18, 2020. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
June 3, 2020

Warlord Khalifa Haftar cannot win the ongoing conflict in Libya, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"The Haftar side doesn’t want a political solution in Libya, nor do the countries backing Haftar such as the UAE, Egypt, and Russian-backed Wagner [Group] mercenaries," Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival sides, one of which is run by the warlord Haftar.

Eastern-based militias under Hafter launched an offensive to take Tripoli in April 2019, and the turmoil in the oil-rich country has steadily worsened as foreign backers increasingly intervene — despite pledges to the contrary at a high-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this year.

"Taking back the coastline from Tripoli to Tunisia, recapturing international airports, and progress made from air and land operations shows essentially that Haftar cannot win this war," Cavusoglu said.

Haftar’s militias recently stepped up their attacks, but the UN-recognized Libyan government under Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj began to repel them with a counterattack and captured key positions, said Cavusoglu.

The United Nations said on Tuesday it expects “things to get moving in the next few days” following the agreement by Libya’s warring parties to resume ceasefire negotiations following days of heavy fighting.

RECOMMENDED

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said acting UN envoy Stephanie Williams and the UN mission remain in direct contact with the UN-supported government in the capital Tripoli and warlord Hafter’s east-based militias “to figure out the next steps and the logistics about the resumption of the talks.”

Haftar's offensive is supported by France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries. 

The government in Tripoli is backed by Turkey, which deployed military advisers to help defend the capital in January, as well as by Italy and Qatar.

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday they welcomed an announcement that warring factions in Libya had agreed to resume ceasefire negotiations.

On recent developments in the US, Cavusoglu called for clear-headedness amid protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after being pinned down by a white police officer.

"It is unacceptable for police to kill any person in such a way, regardless of race or religion," said Cavusoglu.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire