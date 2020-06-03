The peak of India's coronavirus infections could still be weeks away as the total number of cases cross 200,000 in the world's second-most populous country, where the economy has begun re-opening after a lockdown imposed in March .

Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes, taking the tally to 207,615, the health ministry said.

"We are very far away for the peak," said Dr Nivedita Gupta, of the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Government officials have previously said it could be later this month, or even July, before cases start to fall off.

The death toll from the disease stood at 5,815.

Six other nations, including the US, Britain and Brazil, have higher caseloads, and in India's favour, its mortality rate has been comparably low.

But, India's infections are rising as it ends a severe lockdown of its 1.3 billion people imposed in March.