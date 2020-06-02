A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing two people, including the mosque's prayer leader, and wounding two others an Afghan official said.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said the bomb targeted the Wazir Akber Khan Mosque when worshipers had gathered for evening prayers.

Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Niazi was one of two people killed in the attack, Arian said. He was wounded in the attack and died later at a hospital.

Niazi was a well known cleric who was active as Friday prayer leader at the mosque.