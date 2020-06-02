Turkey's exports hit $10 billion this May in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, down 40.9 percent from the same month last year, according to preliminary Trade Ministry data released on Tuesday.

Commenting on the figures, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said Turkish exports in May rose 10.8 percent month-on-month while falling on an annual basis due to lower external demand, high-base effects in 2019, and bank holidays.

"Turkey left the worst behind with the May export figures, recovery begins," Pekcan said on Twitter.

The country's imports also narrowed by 27.7 percent to $13.4 billion in the same period, the data showed.

She stressed that intermediate and investment goods imports constituted 91.2 percent of the total, pointing to a rise in production and exports for the coming period.

Pekcan said that the export/import coverage ratio climbed to 74.3 percent, up from 66.3 percent in May 2019.