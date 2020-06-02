Violence is a strange word in the American lexicon. In a society that views itself as exceptional, the use of violence in the furtherance of domestic political ends is seen as both practically impossible and morally impermissible.

This idea, in the mainstream, is now strained for two primary reasons.

The first is that the American far-right, further radicalised in the last ten years, is willing to engage in violence against people in defense of its perceived place in American society.

The second reason is that the sustained erosion of civil society and basic overtures of democracy has created an environment where peaceful agitation is no longer able to secure an end to police murders of unarmed Black people.

The duality of right-wing violence and the ineffectiveness of agitation that is “respectable” (i.e. does not destroy property) means that the United States is entering into a period where violence against people in furtherance of politics is normalised and ultimately acceptable.

As protests rage on the dialectical relationship between the far-right embrace of violence and the inability of reform without property destruction means that an escalation is inevitable.

The far-right is composed of many different groups and formations, but they generally share an affinity for reactionary White protestant identity politics and/or an outlook driven by conspiratorial propaganda.

While these tendencies seem marginal, they speak to long-standing anxieties in White small-town and suburban America about the perceived loss of White protestant hegemony domestically, and the collapse of American empire globally.

These anxieties provided the cultural and eventual political fuel for the War on Drugs, mass incarceration, police killings of unarmed black men, and the rise of Donald Trump.

These tendencies emerged initially as raw reactions to the “disruption” of the Civil Rights period and culminated in the Republican Party pursuing President Nixon’s Southern Strategy of efficiently exploiting implicit racial anxieties and explicit racial biases for political gain.

This strategy was employed to galvanise the right-wing Evangelical Christian base of the Republican Party on “wedge” issues like abortion and gay marriage.

The rise of Donald Trump is accompanied and facilitated by decades of far-right infiltration into law enforcement, the military and many other such institutions.

This infiltration takes the form of individuals who hold these beliefs entering into these societal institutions that can legitimately employ the violence of the state, particularly the police and National Guard, and the normalisation of far-right extremist beliefs in mainstream media outlets such as the Fox News Network.

The far-right is also organised into many militias and paramilitary groupings that are both clandestine and simultaneously banal in appealing to the frustrations of the base of the Republican Party. This indicates a degree of political sophistication and organisation that is not present among progressives and “the Left.”

With Donald Trump as the living embodiment of the Republican Party, the far-right in America has a unifying narrative, well-armed civilian factions, support within the police, support within the rank-and-file of the military, and a fearful racially reactionary voting base anxious about the loss of power that comes with the “decline” of Whiteness in America.