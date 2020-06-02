Turkish Airlines will resume international flights to six European countries on June 18.

The countries include Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, according to a statement from Turkey's flag carrier on Tuesday.

"Following two months spent away from the skies, our global brand is preparing for the new era by coordinating with national and international authorities," it said.

Flights were suspended on March 28 amid worldwide coronavirus restrictions.

The flights will connect 16 European cities to 14 Turkish cities.

Five new routes

The carrier will offer service to Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Hannover in Germany; Zurich, Geneva and Basel in Switzerland; Vienna and Salzburg in Austria; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Stockholm, Sweden, connecting to the Turkish cities of Antalya, Ankara, Gaziantep, Adana, Diyarbakir, Giresun-Ordu, Elazig, Samsun, Hatay, Kayseri, Trabzon, Izmir, Konya, Mugla (Bodrum-Dalaman).