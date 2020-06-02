A former prisoner of the Egyptian regime has filed a federal lawsuit against the country’s former prime minister over the abuses he suffered in captivity.

Mohamed Soltan, 32, spent 21 months in jail after Egyptian security forces massacred upwards of 1,000 pro-democracy protesters during the 2013 Rabaa massacre in Cairo.

The Egyptian-American was shot in the stomach and subjected to abuses such as torture and the depravation of medical treatment.

Prior to his detention, Soltan was working with pro-democracy activists at the Rabaa Square protest camp after the overthrow of Egypt’s first and only democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, by the country’s current autocrat and then-military chief, Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

He was eventually freed in 2015 after pressure on the Egyptian regime from the Obama administration but only after giving up his Egyptian nationality.

Soltan says that Beblawi oversaw his mistreatment at the hands of his jailors. The 83-year-old was appointed prime minister by Sisi in the aftermath of the coup.

A report by the Washington Post said that Beblawi works at the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC, putting him within the scope of US federal law and possibly accountable under the Torture Victim Protection Act.

The law allows victims to legally pursue perpetrators of abuse irrespective of where the crimes took place.

“As Prime Minister, Defendant Beblawi directed and monitored Plaintiff’s illegal

mistreatment, which could not and would not have occurred without his explicit knowledge,

approval and direction,” the federal lawsuit reads.

Beblawi was also responsible for formalising the dispersal order, which gave Egyptian regime security forces clearance to carry out the massacre.

Sisi would later install himself president through a series of elections, which have been criticised by analysts for being rigged.

Since returning to the US, Soltan has become an advocate for those who remain inside Egypt’s jails.