A British shopping app is raising money to help hard-pressed garment workers in Bangladesh by selling off clothes ditched by global fashion brands as the coronavirus crisis decimated their sales.

Under Mallzee’s Lost Stock initiative, boxes of clothes — with brand labels removed — are sold for $44, with 37 percent of the retail price donated to a charity supplying food and other goods to clothing workers hit by layoffs and unpaid wages.

"We had the industry contacts to be in the perfect position to connect consumers with the cancelled stock supporting garment workers and helping avoid the clothes ending up in landfill," Melanie Gray, a spokeswoman for Edinburgh-based Mallzee, said.

Labour advocates in Bangladesh welcomed Mallzee's efforts but expressed concern that such initiatives could let big brands off the hook over mass cancelled orders that are putting the livelihoods of thousands of workers at risk.

"I appreciate this. But why do our workers have to live on charity?" Kalpona Akter, founder of the Bangladesh Centre for Worker Solidarity, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"It will be highly appreciated if they (Mallzee) can pressurise brands and ensure that they pay up."

Millions of Bangladeshi households depend on the garment sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. Exports fell by 84 percent in the first half of April as $3 billion-worth of orders were cancelled or suspended, according to factory owners.

As the industry reels from the blow, Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh garment manufacturers and exporters association, said schemes like Lost Stock were "imperative."