TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey arrests 72 over suspected links to FETO
Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 118 people, including 98 on-duty soldiers, as part of an investigation into Fetullah Terrorist Organisation.
Turkey arrests 72 over suspected links to FETO
Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
June 2, 2020

At least 72 people were arrested in Turkey over suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 118 people, including 98 on-duty soldiers, as part of an investigation into FETO.

Turkish police carried out anti-terror operations in 35 provinces.

RECOMMENDED

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey's investigation into the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 showed FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the unsuccessful putsch, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire