It’s no secret that TV news is inevitably drawn to conflict and violence. If it bleeds, it leads remains the guiding dictum for all ratings conscious executive producers, which is why networks such as CNN and Fox News tend to gloss over the majority peaceful protesters and fixate on the criminal actions of the few, namely rioters and looters.

Over the weekend, I watched as one network after another concentrated its coverage on the looting, showing stores such as Starbucks, Victoria’s Secret and Target being vandalised and robbed, with one commentator after another justifiably condemning these acts of criminal opportunism.

But condemnation without context or proportionately only shifts the conversation away from racial injustices in the criminal justice system and towards property damage. It serves only to falsely equate the value of a replaceable storefront with human life.

To talk about the looting of retail outlets without discussing how America’s largest corporations loot black communities is to not only miss the forest for the trees, but also fails to identify the role capitalism plays in the broader context of racial injustice in the US.

Corporations like Starbucks, Victoria’s Secret and Target are but a few of the leading brands that profit from the 'prison-industrial complex'. The mass incarceration of black men and women is a central element of this complex and it is what millions of Americans are now protesting against.

There are now more than 2.2 million Americans currently behind bars, dwarfing the rate of every other country on earth. The US represents roughly 4 percent of the global population but around 22 percent of all prisonerson the planet are American citizens.

The US puts more of its own in cages than the worst authoritarian regimes on the planet, including China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, with black Americans the primary target of what is objectively a racist criminal justice system.

In the fifty years since President Richard Nixon declared a "war on drugs,” a fig leaf to carry out a war on black communities, a black person has become 600 times more likely to spend time in prison for the possession of drugs, a phenomenal disparity given whites consume narcotics at a greater rate than blacks or hispanics.

“African Americans are more likely than white Americans to be arrested; once arrested, they are more likely to be convicted; and once convicted they are more likely to experience lengthier prison sentences,” according to a report compiled by The Sentencing Project for the United Nations.

It’s in prison where the real evil begins, with the country’s school-to-prison pipeline exploited by dozens of Fortune 500 companies and the prison-industrial-complex, which view inmates as a source of cheap or forced labour, and ever greater profits.

In fact, every single day in the US, more than a million Americans are waking up and going to work on behalf of the wealthiest corporations on earth for as little as five cents per hour.