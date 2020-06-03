The state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing of the formal complaint at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The governor and Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said they hope to reach agreement with the city to identify short-term ways to address the police department's history of racial discrimination, and use the investigation to find long-term solutions for systemic change.

Lucero said their goal is to negotiate a consent decree with the city that courts could enforce with injunctions and financial penalties. There are precedents, she said, including a consent decree approved in Chicago last year after the US Justice Department found a long history of racial bias and excessive use of force by police.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

Widespread protests and unrest

Leaders across the United States sought ways on Tuesday to stem mounting unrest over police racism, from extending curfews to engaging protesters, as President Donald Trump dismissed fierce criticism for deploying force to break up a peaceful rally.

Eight days after George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, once-in-a-generation demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality in America show few signs of slowing down, despite Trump's threats of a military crackdown.

In Floyd's hometown of Houston, tens of thousands gathered to pay tribute to him Tuesday.

"Today is not about City Hall, it's about George Floyd's family, we want them to know that George did not die in vain," mayor Sylvester Turner told an estimated 60,000 people in the Texas city where Floyd grew up and is set to be buried.

Nationwide protests

Protests have been held in cities across the country, mostly peaceful but many descending into mayhem as night falls, with both activists and officials blaming rabble-rousers, and thousands arrested.

New York on Tuesday prolonged its first curfew since World War II for the full week, while the military could be seen in the streets of the capital Washington as peaceful protesters marched once again towards the White House.

Floyd died after he was pinned for nearly nine minutes under the knee of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who ignored his haunting pleas for life.

"We must take this moment to change it all," Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor Penny Flanagan said of structural discrimination.

She told reporters the state was launching a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, examining possible violations going back 10 years.

In Los Angeles, one of dozens of cities hit by unrest, police officers and Mayor Eric Garcetti dropped to their knees in a symbolic act of solidarity as they met marchers led by African-American Christian groups.

"A black face should not be a sentenced to die, nor to be homeless, nor to be sick, nor to be underemployed, nor to be under-educated," Garcetti told them, inviting the leaders into City Hall for a discussion about the issues.

Former president George W. Bush called on the US to examine its "tragic failures" and to "listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving."

'People liked my walk'

In Washington, thousands returned to the streets Tuesday for a peaceful "Black Lives Matter" march.

Three hours after the 7:00 pm curfew, protesters could be heard chanting and helicopters hovering above the streets near the White House, but the situation still appeared to be calm.

"I'm just tired, essentially, of being scared of police, of not getting justice," said Jada Wallace, an 18-year-old protester outside the White House earlier who said she was ready to risk arrest.