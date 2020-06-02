Turkey is determined to "protect the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean," the foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Hami Aksoy said Turkish Petroleum Corporation's recent application for a permit for additional oil exploration and drilling activities in the East Mediterranean is within the boundaries of UN's continental shelf for Turkey.

Turkey "will resolutely continue to exercise its sovereign rights in this area," Aksoy said, adding the country's "seismic research and drilling activities are carried out according to the previously determined programme."

Aksoy's remarks followed Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias's claim that Turkey was deploying "illegal" means in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dialogue sought

Turkish Ambassador in Athens Burak Ozugergin said on Tuesday that Ankara's call for dialogue with Athens has gone unanswered.

According to diplomatic sources, Ozugergin attended a meeting at the Greek foreign ministry and said Turkey's position is known and transparent on various issues including hydrocarbon exploration and extraction.