A bitter feud between Qatar and a Saudi-led alliance drags into a fourth year on Friday with no end in sight.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia led its Gulf allies the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, along with Egypt, to cut all ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing radical movements and Iran – a charge denied by Doha.

There were indications of an imminent thaw around the turn of the year, but all overtures have so far come to nothing.

Here is a recap:

Ultimatum to Doha

On June 5, Saudi Arabia and its allies abruptly cut all air links, land crossings, direct shipping and diplomatic ties with their neighbour.

Other countries impose their own, lesser sanctions.

A day later, US President Donald Trump wades in and tweets that during his recent visit to the region a number of Middle East leaders "pointed to Qatar" for allegedly supporting "Radical Ideology".

Later that month, the Saudi-led coalition issues 13 sweeping demands including the closure of Doha-based Al-Jazeera news network and the shuttering of a Turkish military base in return for lifting their boycott.

They also demand Doha curb its relations with Riyadh's arch-rival, Iran.

Qatar rejects the demands, calling them "unrealistic" and "not actionable".

The schism complicates regional travel, divides families and raises costs faced by Qatari businesses.

The anti-Doha alliance doubles down, issuing in late July 2017 a list of 18 allegedly extremist individuals and entities, while demanding Qatar takes action against them.

It later expands the list to 90 names.

Game of two halves