Four PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces
Turkey's interior ministry said that a total of 81 terrorists have so far surrendered to the forces since the beginning of this year.
In this picture, Turkish gendarmerie arrest a PKK terrorist. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
June 2, 2020

Four YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in the country’s southeastern Sirnak province, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that terrorists, identified only by the initials KY, NA, SY and NA turned themselves in as a result of the provincial gendarmerie command and security unit's ongoing efforts to convince terrorists to lay down arms.

It said a total of 81 terrorists have so far surrendered to the forces since the beginning of this year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:AA
