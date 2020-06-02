As Black Lives Matter demonstrations continue across the US, security forces are getting creative with their use and choice of weapons.

Protests marked by slogans of "I can't breathe" — a rallying cry echoing the dying words of George Floyd, and Eric Garner, five years before him, — began peacefully the day after the former was killed in Minneapolis police custody.

The protests escalated after the Minneapolis police precinct was set on fire on May 26.

Police have since used rubber bullets and fired pepper and tear gas into crowds of often peaceful protesters. On the other side of the often very literal line held by riot police, some demonstrators have blocked traffic, set fires and clashed with police officers.

Floyd, a black man, died after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing.

It was his death which set off protests that spread nationwide, but the fury on the street is fuelled by a history of brutality against black Americans.

Here's a look at what police and security forces have weaponised or used against protesters.

Tear gas

A tear gas canister was fired directly onto an unarmed man’s face by security forces in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In another instance, a tear gas canister was fired at a journalist while reporting live on TV in Seattle.

Also in Seattle, a long line of security forces deployed tear gas directly on a crowd of protesters.

Although tear gas was banned in warfare by the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, it is still permissible for use by domestic law enforcement as a means of crowd control.

Tear gas is generally deemed non-lethal but critics argue that any non-lethal weapons can be used to inflict violence if done carelessly.

“The problem with tear gas is that it's also an indiscriminate weapon,” Jamil Dakwar of the American Civil Liberties Union told PRI.

“If you think about the way that it's being deployed, it doesn't really distinguish between young people and elderly, the healthy and the sick, people who are peaceful protesters or those who are using violence,” Dakwar explains.

Tear gas is only effective as a crowd control tactic when people are able to get away from the source of the gas.

Exposure to the gas in an enclosed space can produce more acute symptoms. Prolonged exposure to the gas can trigger breathing problems such as asthma, as well as eye problems like scarring.

Rubber bullets

Writer Linda Tirado says a rubber bullet struck her, blinding her in her left eye in Nashville.

Sally Ayhan, TRT World’s Washington correspondent, was injured in the chest and leg by rubber bullets during live coverage.

In Los Angeles, reporter Adolfo Guzman-Lopez says he was hit by such a bullet on his throat, leaving a livid red mark.

Intended to be fired into the ground and into a crowd as a group-dispersal tactic, rubber bullets have instead been used in the US to indiscriminately maim protesters and journalists.

Helicopters