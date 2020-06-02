Notorious for rampant human rights violations, the UAE has detained a Turkish businessman on frivolous grounds, including scrutiny over his aid work for Syrian refugees.

The Gulf country’s intelligence service members illegally detained Mehmet Ali Ozturk, and his wife Emine, in February 2018 in Dubai, where they were participating in a food fair. This is an event the couple had frequented several times in the past.

While the UAE authorities released Emine Ozturk the next day, Mehmet Ali Ozturk was taken in for what would prove to be the long haul. According to media reports, he was tortured by UAE's secret service members on several occasions.

In December 2018, he was even sentenced to life in prison on the grounds of clumsy charges, this according to legal experts and Turkish officials quoted in the Middle East Eye.

"They asked me how Qatar was transferring funds to Turkey and to the fighters (in Syria). They would ask me about (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and his family's role in it," he told his wife in one of the recorded conversations while in custody.

The UAE has long been unsettled with the growing acceptance of majority-Muslim Turkey’s democratic model in the Arab world, particularly, in the oil-rich Gulf states. They also feel insecure with the growing clout of Erdogan on the global stage.

Erdogan’s ability to simultaneously represent both Muslim aspirations and democracy “bother Arab countries” like the UAE “because they lack the very skills” of Erdogan, opined Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish political analyst, who was an advisor to Iraq's former vice president, Tariq al Hashimi, told TRT World in a past interview.

For many regional observers, Ozturk, a common Turkish citizen, is being punished by the UAE for their repeated failures to wrestle Erdogan from power. The UAE reportedly supported Turkey’s failed coup in July 2016 and has launched several offensives against Ankara in the battlefields of Syria and Libya.

"He lost 25kg after the torture they subjected him to, from denailing to strappado. They would do these things when he refused to take part in a video accusing Erdogan of some crimes," Ozturk’s wife recounted.