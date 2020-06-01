The US-based interactive entertainment giant Zynga acquired Turkish mobile game developer Peak Games for $1.8 billion, Zynga announced on Monday.

"Peak brings a 100-person strong team and two forever franchises, Toon Blast, and Toy Blast, which have consistently ranked in the top 10 and top 20 US iPhone grossing games for over two years, respectively," the US-based firm said in a press release.

The deal was hailed by Turkey's Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak and Minister of Technology and Industry Mustafa Varank.

Best puzzle game makers

Established in 2010, Peak Games is the owner of Toon Blast and Toy Blast games, which have over 12 million mobile daily active users (DAUs) on average.