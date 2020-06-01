The British media outlet The Times has reported that the British government has approached the US with a proposal to create a grouping of 10 democracies which also includes India, in a bid to counter China’s telecommunications prowess.

Described as the “voice of the official class,” The Times is well known for its close links with the state and the report is likely to be credible.

The so-called grouping would see the UK, US, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and Canada – plus Australia, South Korea and India coalesce to create an alternative supply network for 5G equipment.

India’s inclusion in the grouping of 10 democracies comes as the country has seen “democratic backsliding” under the rule of Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi.

The country's potential involvement has also occurred against a backdrop of increasing tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

“Western countries want to use India as a tool against China,” said Khurram Parvez, a Kashmiri human rights activist.

“Rather than making [the] Indian leadership accountable for its failures against their own people on economic and political issues, western countries are pushing India to work for their agendas,” said Parvez speaking to TRT World.

India has been described as the world largest democracy, however, in recent years a raft of new laws has made life difficult for minorities.

Recently, legislation that would ostensibly fast track citizenship for individuals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan resulted in protests with human rights groups campaigning against it. The law only applied to non-Muslims, putting the citizenship status of at last 200 million Indian Muslims at risk.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, as it’s called, has even seen the UN challenging the law for its discriminatory components.

Whitewashing crimes?

The US has moved aggressively against Huawei, one of China’s leading telecommunication companies, by placing sanctions against the firm and lobbying aggressively against other countries using its equipment.

The US war against Huawei is part of a broader push under the Donald Trump administration to contain China. Many senior advisers in Washington view China as a threat to US power around the world.

UK proposals to create the new grouping come amidst a backdrop of increasing tensions between the world's largest and second-largest economy.

“We need new entrants to the market. That was the reason we ended up having to go along with Huawei at the time," said a British government source speaking to The Times.

The UK government has labelled Huawei a “high risk” vendor, however, it has been unable to find firms that compete with cost and quality.