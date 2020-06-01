Journalists and media watchdog groups in the US are sounding the alarm over a number of incidents targeting newsworkers covering the ongoing unrest over the killing of African-American George Floyd by a police officer.

New York-based NGO the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it had noted 68 incidents of police arresting journalists, assaulting them, or damaging their equipment.

The organisation also noted that some protesters had also been involved in the intimidation.

“The police appear to be responsible for the majority of incidents, although crowds and protesters have also targeted media workers.” CPJ said in a statement.

“Targeted attacks on journalists, media crews, and news organizations covering the demonstrations show a complete disregard for their critical role in documenting issues of public interest and are an unacceptable attempt to intimidate them,” said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna.

A number of high profile incidents have come to light since the killing of Floyd on May 25.

In one of the most infamous incidents, black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested live on-air while describing the scene in Minneapolis after a night of police violence and rioting. The journalist was heard repeatedly telling the arresting officers that he was with the media to no avail.

On May 31, black CNN commentator, Keith Boyker, said he was arrested in New York while taking photos and video of unrest to share on Twitter.

Many commentators have warned that black reporters face a heightened risk of harassment from US police officers.

Former president of the PEN American Center, Francine Prose, wrote: “One shudders to think what might have happened to Jimenez, a black man in a tense confrontation with law enforcement, had he not been employed by CNN and accompanied by a camera crew.”

Journalist loses eye

Nevertheless, not all incidents of police targeting journalists involved African-American journalists.