Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police on Monday as President Donald Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, live televised images showed.

Trump said he was mobilising all federal resources to suppress protests that have erupted since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Law enforcement, including officers on horseback, moved on protesters in Lafayette Park.

The police action against protesters cleared the way for Trump to walk from the White House to nearby St John's Episcopal Church along with other officials, including US Attorney General William Barr. Trump posed for photos at the church, which suffered minor damage the night before, holding up a Bible.

The security forces that moved against protesters at the White House included National Guard military police, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security police as well as District of Columbia police.

Trump threatens military deployment

The president pledged to end six nights of looting and violence in major cities across the nation "now," saying he would deploy the US military if state governors refused to call out the National Guard.

"Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

Just a few hours later, thousands of people marched through the streets of Brooklyn, shouting "justice now" while cars drove alongside, some drivers honking in support while police vans followed.

A smaller march took place in Hollywood, where protesters defied a curfew imposed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to march to a line of police, where they knelt down with their arms raised.

Four officers hit by gunfire in St. Louis – police

Missouri state's St Louis police said late Monday night four police officers had been struck by gunfire in a clash between protesters and the police.

The officers have been transported to an area hospital and their injuries were believed to be "non-life threatening", police said in a tweet.

'Mechanical asphyxiation'