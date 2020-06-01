Protests have continued to rock the US in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who died after being choked to death by a white police officer.

Now, a number of international sports personalities have added their voices in support of those protesting.

The French-Italian professional footballer, Marcus Thuram, who plays as a forward in the German Bundesliga, dropped to one knee praising the outpouring as a “powerful gesture” of support.

Lilian Thuram, Marcus' father, has been a longtime anti-racism activist, calling out "white supremacy" in the footballing world.

Four years ago, the NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, knelt down during the national anthem before a match. He was protesting at the continuing institutional racism in the US that affects African Americans.

The trend that Kaepernick began, spread throughout the National Football League (NFL) and drew criticism from US President Donald Trump who urged team owners to let players go. After Kaepernick’s protests, no NFL Team would sign the player.

England forward Jadon Malik Sancho took a page out of Thuram’s book. The Borussia Dortmund player revealed a message on his T-shirt at the weekend after scoring. It read, “Justice for George Floyd”.

In a tweet, Sancho said “First professional hat trick. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change.”

Liverpool player, Rhian Joel Brewster, wrote in a lengthy Twitter post about his ongoing experience with racist abuse.

“Unfortunately for us black/brown people etc, this is a real life & everyday occurrence in so many different ways. For years & generations we’ve been screaming out for change and to be heard,” said the 20-year-old striker.

Brewster added that “This goes beyond just #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, we need justice for us as Human beings. We don’t want special privilege.”

Other athletes speak out