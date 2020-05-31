Two officials at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were being expelled for "indulging in espionage activities", India's foreign ministry said late Sunday, with tensions already heightened between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan rejected the allegation, saying both diplomats were instead tortured by Indian authorities.

"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission," the ministry said in a statement.

The pair had to leave the country "within 24 hours" and Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued with a "strong protest" over the alleged activities of the pair, the ministry said.

'Anti-Pakistan propaganda'

Pakistan's foreign ministry in a statement condemned what it called the detention and torture of two diplomatic officials by Indian authorities.

"Two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were lifted by the Indian authorities on false and unsubstantiated charges. They were, however, released on intervention by the High Commission. We condemn the detention and torture as well as threatening and pressuring of the diplomatic officials to accept false charges," the ministry said.

"Indian attempts to escalate the tensions will not succeed in diverting attention either from the ongoing internal and external issues faced by the BJP government or from the worsening situation and gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

