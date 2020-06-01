Flights and car travel resumed between Turkey's big cities on Monday while cafes, restaurants, and Istanbul's iconic Grand Bazaar reopened in the country's biggest step to ease restrictions taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Traffic levels jumped in the commercial hub of Istanbul, with many Turks returning to work as the government sought to revive an economy hit hard by the pandemic.

Employees of government offices and public facilities joined the many factory workers who restarted last month.

The Covid-19 infection has killed more than 4,500 and infected more than 160,000 in Turkey, though new daily cases and deaths are down.

Masked shopkeepers opened and cleaned their stores at the Grand Bazaar, which media reports said was the scene of one of the first virus outbreaks in March.

A key tourist destination, the sprawling covered market was closed for more than two months.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has slowly removed some restrictions in recent weeks and authorities say the outbreak is under control.

'Measures in place for air travel'

All preventive health measures necessary for air travel are in place, Turkey's transport and infrastructure minister said on Monday as the country resumed domestic flights in line with the normalisation plan amid a decline in coronavirus numbers.

Speaking at a ceremony before the first commercial flight in months from Istanbul left for capital Ankara, Adil Karaismailoglu said important steps were taken by the government in order to return to normal days with respect to the road, rail, and air travel.

"For the past month, we have been working hard to make the necessary preparations for the airports," he said, adding that an airport certification programme has been launched in line with guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Covid-19 certification for airports