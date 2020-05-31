Sunday, May 31, 2020

UK Covid-19 death toll reaches 38,489

The United Kingdom's death toll from people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 113 to 38,489, the government said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab defended the government's "careful" loosening of the coronavirus lockdown, saying it was the "right step to be taking at this moment in time".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire from some scientists for easing a lockdown put in place 10 weeks ago, with several saying it was a premature and risky move in the absence of a fully functioning system to track new outbreaks.

Italy records 75 new coronavirus deaths

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 75 on Sunday, against 111 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of newcases fell to 355 from 416 on Saturday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 33,415 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 233,019, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

Canada's total cases rise to 90,516

Canada's total coronavirus cases rose to 90,516 from 89,741 on May 30; 7,092 deaths, up from 6,996, according to Public Health Agency data.

Canada will invest $21.8 million to enable its provinces and territories to promote holidays in their "own back yard" because of the closure of the country's borders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Destination Canada, the country's national marketing body which usually focuses on luring international visitors, is due to announce the new funding later on Sunday, according to a statement seen by Reuters before its official release.

Emirates Airline lays off trainee pilots, cabin crew

Emirates Airline said it had made some staff redundant due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with two company sources saying trainee pilots and cabin crew had been affected.

"We reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us," a spokeswoman said.

"The company is doing everything possible to protect the workforce wherever we can," she added.

Spanish PM to extend lockdown a final time to June 21

Spain's prime minister said the country needed 15 more days of lockdown until June 21 "to finish with the pandemic once and for all", and he would ask parliament to approve a final two-week extension to the stay home rule.

"We have almost set out what we set out to do," Pedro Sanchez told a press conference, as he expressed his intense relief that the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Spain, one of the nations hardest-hit by the virus, had fallen dramatically.

From June 21 a national state of emergency will end and with it the lockdown, allowing citizens to move freely in their regions. From July 1, citizens will be able to move throughout the country.

Spain's death toll rose by two on Sunday to 27,127, the health ministry said, while the number of Covid-19 infections rose by 96 overnight to 239,429.

Turkey opens another emergency hospital in Istanbul

Turkey opened an emergency hospital in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul as part of the country's continued fight against the pandemic.

The new Yesilkoy Prof Dr Murat Dilmener Emergency Hospital in Istanbul is named after a Turkish doctor and academic who was claimed by the virus on May 3.

Attending the opening ceremony were Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and other top officials.

Malaysia reports 57 new infections

Malaysia reported 57 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 7,819, but with no additional deaths its toll stands at 115, the health ministry said on Twitter.

Pakistan sees single-day high of 88 deaths

Pakistan’s daily death toll from the coronavirus is climbing, hitting a new high of 88 overnight, amid reports of acute care bed shortages and near daily warnings from health professionals to tighten lockdown measures.

The government, however, has kept mosques open, urging safe distancing but not enforcing the rules.

In the latest reduction of restrictions, the government has withdrawn the limits on congregations in mosques and churches in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where minorities make up less than 5 percent of the population of 220 million.

Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll is at 1,483 with 69,496 confirmed cases.

Officials to keep watch as Australia eases rules

Covid-19 restrictions are easing in most of Australia, but authorities say they’ll be watching carefully to ensure the country’s success in containing the pandemic remains on track.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says the lifting of restrictions is a balancing act between the socio-economic benefit from their removal and the public health risk.

“Most importantly we’re taking the time to gather the data over the coming weeks to determine whether it’s safe to move to the next round of lifting restrictions.”

Coronavirus cases remain low in Australia by international standards, with 7,180 infections and 103 deaths.

The more flexible restrictions, which differ across the states, will mean more movement in public places, including pubs, cafes, and restaurants. But authorities have renewed their call for safe hygiene and social distancing measures to remain.

India records more than 8,000 new infections

India has recorded more than 8,000 new cases in a single day for the first time as the infection tally surged to 182,143.

The death toll climbed to 5,164 after 193 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data. This week has been the deadliest in India, with cases of infections and deaths reaching a new high almost every day.

Overall, more than 60 percent of the country’s virus fatalities have been reported from only two states — Maharashtra, the financial hub of India, and Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new cases of infections are also largely concentrated in six Indian states, including the national capital New Delhi.

Experts warn that the pandemic is yet to peak in India.

Saudi mosques reopen for first time in two months

Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia have reopened for the first time in more than two months.

Worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Islam’s holiest site in Mecca remains closed to the public.

Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque opens after closure

The Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, that had been closed since mid-March, reopened for prayers. Worshipers waited outside the gates, many wearing surgical masks.

As they entered, they were stopped to have their temperature taken.

Indonesia reports 700 new infections

Indonesia reported 700 new infections, taking the tally in the Southeast Asian nation to 26,473, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.