Sudan summoned the Ethiopian Chargé d'Affaires on Saturday over a border attack by suspected Ethiopian militias that killed and wounded several Sudanese army personnel and civilians, it said in a statement.

Thursday's attack targeted a camp in the eastern city of al Qadarif, the official SUNA news agency said.

A Sudanese military spokesman blamed militias "supported by Ethiopia" for the attack, according to SUNA.

There was no immediate comment from Addis Adaba.