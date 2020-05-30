The Minister of Health for Yemen's Houthi Rebels on Saturday denied that authorities have failed to report the actual number of coronavirus cases.

Dr. Taha al Mutwakil said the government had been transparent about the number of confirmed cases and those who have recovered.

He claimed that the recovery rate for coronavirus patients is "high" at 80 percent.

The rebels have officially reported just four cases, including one fatality, raising questions about reports of an unaccounted-for surge in deaths there.

The World Health Organization has warned the Houthis that full transparency is needed to fight the virus' spread.

On Thursday, Yemen's Houthi rebels acknowledged for the first time that the coronavirus has spread to multiple governorates under their control.