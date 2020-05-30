WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen government denies it failed to report virus cases
Houthis' health minister said the government had been transparent about the number of confirmed cases and those who have recovered.
Yemen government denies it failed to report virus cases
In this May 21, 2020, photo, grave diggers bury bodies at Radwan Cemetery in Aden, Yemen. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 30, 2020

The Minister of Health for Yemen's Houthi Rebels on Saturday denied that authorities have failed to report the actual number of coronavirus cases.

Dr. Taha al Mutwakil said the government had been transparent about the number of confirmed cases and those who have recovered.

He claimed that the recovery rate for coronavirus patients is "high" at 80 percent.

The rebels have officially reported just four cases, including one fatality, raising questions about reports of an unaccounted-for surge in deaths there.

The World Health Organization has warned the Houthis that full transparency is needed to fight the virus' spread.

On Thursday, Yemen's Houthi rebels acknowledged for the first time that the coronavirus has spread to multiple governorates under their control.

RECOMMENDED

The Houthi Health Ministry buried the admission in a muted statement, saying only that authorities are working to trace and isolate infected cases that have been recorded in the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces across the war-torn country.

The statement accused the World Health Organization of sending "inaccurate" and deficient tests.

Yemen's internationally recognised government, based in the south, has reported 278 cases and 58 deaths. A major outbreak is threatening to overwhelm the country's health system, devastated by five years of brutal war.

Yemen's war erupted in 2014, when the rebels seized Sanaa, and much of the country's north.

The US-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened to oust the rebels and restore the internationally recognised government.

The conflict has killed over 100,000 people and largely settled into a bloody stalemate.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam