At the Kanyinya Covid-19 treatment facility a short distance from Rwanda's capital Kigali, Akazuba, Ikizere and Ngabo report for duty, but these are no ordinary health care workers.

In a bid to minimise contact between patients infected with the coronavirus and doctors and nurses, the country has deployed the three robots to carry out simple tasks like taking temperatures and monitoring patients.

The sleek white robots, with big bright blue eyes and a rather human appearance, were donated by the United Nations Development Programme and are helping frontline workers tackle the coronavirus crisis in the East African nation which so far has 355 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease.

"The three robots that we have are part of the treating team," said David Turatsinze, a doctor at the 75-bed facility, which housed 65 patients.

By relaying messages to doctors and helping the team assess the effectiveness of their clinical decisions, the robots cut the number of bedside visits that doctors have to make.