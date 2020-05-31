WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says will place Antifa on US terror list
The president and some of his top advisors have blamed Antifa and groups they call "far-left extremists" for hijacking peaceful protests against police abuses after a black man's death in Minneapolis.
Trump says will place Antifa on US terror list
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. / AFP
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
May 31, 2020

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would be classifying the loose-knit Antifa movement as a terrorist group after blaming it for some of the recent spasm of violence in US cities.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump announced on Twitter, with little elaboration.

The president and some of his top advisors have blamed Antifa and groups they call "far-left extremists" for hijacking peaceful protests against police abuses after a black man's death in Minneapolis.

Nationwide rioting in dozens of cities was sparked by the videotaped death of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, during his arrest Monday.

In a series of tweets, the US president also congratulated national guard troops for restoring order Saturday in Minneapolis after days of unrest.

"The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!" Trump tweeted.

RECOMMENDED

He was referring to Jacob Frey, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, where a horrifying video of Floyd's death — after a police officer kneeled on his neck — sparked the nationwide outpouring of rage, as well as protests elsewhere in the world.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept his knee on Floyd's neck even as onlookers pleaded with him, has been fired and charged with third-degree homicide.

Antifa — the name is a contraction for anti-fascist — is a secretive grouping of radical activists that has emerged in recent years, in part in opposition to racist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

It is not known to have official leaders. Its members, often dressed entirely in black, protest against racism, far-right values and what they consider fascism, and say violent tactics are sometimes justified as self-defense.  

The group's loose, diffuse organisation would seem to make it a difficult target for the terrorist listing.

Domestic terrorist groups, the FBI says on its website, promote "the unlawful use, or threatened use, of violence ... against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam