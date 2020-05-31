President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would be classifying the loose-knit Antifa movement as a terrorist group after blaming it for some of the recent spasm of violence in US cities.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Trump announced on Twitter, with little elaboration.

The president and some of his top advisors have blamed Antifa and groups they call "far-left extremists" for hijacking peaceful protests against police abuses after a black man's death in Minneapolis.

Nationwide rioting in dozens of cities was sparked by the videotaped death of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, during his arrest Monday.

In a series of tweets, the US president also congratulated national guard troops for restoring order Saturday in Minneapolis after days of unrest.

"The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!" Trump tweeted.