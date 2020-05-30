TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Domestic flights to resume from June 1 as Turkey eases restrictions
First flights from Istanbul will leave for major provinces of Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Trabzon, says Turkish transport minister.
Domestic flights to resume from June 1 as Turkey eases restrictions
A Turkish Airlines plane takes off in front of the control tower at Istanbul Airport on April 6, 2019. / AFP
By Halil Sumerkan
May 30, 2020

Turkey on Saturday announced the resumption of domestic flights as the country eases coronavirus restrictions and looks to restore normalcy.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said domestic flights will resume on June 1 as part of the normalisation process after the months-long virus restrictions.

The first flights will be from Istanbul to major cities of Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Trabzon provinces.

Flights to other cities will resume gradually, the minister said.

RECOMMENDED

Covid-19 recoveries have steadily increased in Turkey over past weeks, reaching 125,963 on Friday.

The country’s overall case count stands at 162,120, including 4,489 fatalities.

The pandemic has claimed over 365,300 lives in 188 countries and regions, with more than 5.94 million cases reported worldwide, including over 2.5 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam