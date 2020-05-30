Turkey on Saturday announced the resumption of domestic flights as the country eases coronavirus restrictions and looks to restore normalcy.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said domestic flights will resume on June 1 as part of the normalisation process after the months-long virus restrictions.

The first flights will be from Istanbul to major cities of Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, and Trabzon provinces.

Flights to other cities will resume gradually, the minister said.