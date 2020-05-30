Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem on Saturday shot dead a Palestinian with special needs they 'mistakenly' thought was armed with a pistol, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

The incident happened in the alleys of the walled Old City near Lions' Gate, an access point mainly used by Palestinians.

"Police units on patrol there spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol," an Israeli police statement said.

"They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot. During the chase, officers also opened fire at the suspect, who was neutralised."

"No weapon was found at the scene after the area was searched," the statement said.