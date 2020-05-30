US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that states and cities must get "much tougher" on anti-police protests or the federal government will step in, including by using the military and making arrests.

"Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, he said demonstrators would have been "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, responded to the Republican president on Twitter, saying there "are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man."

"While he (Trump) hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and hundreds of years of institutionalised racism," said Bowser, who is black.

Floyd's death on Monday in Minneapolis has sparked demonstrations, some of them violent, in many cities across the nation, including one in Washington on Friday.

The White House was temporarily locked down as hundreds of people gathered on Friday afternoon across the street in Lafayette Square Park.

After marching away, demonstrators assembled again later and videos showed pushing-and-shoving matches between officers and protesters trying to push over metal barriers. The crowd dispersed early Saturday morning.