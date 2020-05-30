The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.

Libya's civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what the United Nations has called a huge influx of weapons and fighters into the North African nation, in violation of an arms embargo.

"As Russia continues to fan the flames of the Libyan conflict, regional security in North Africa is a heightened concern," the United States Africa Command said in a statement.

"We’re looking at new ways to address mutual security concerns with Tunisia, including the use of our Security Force Assistance Brigade," it added.