WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany, Brussels seal pact on Lufthansa rescue plan: sources
Since the pandemic hit Europe, the Lufthansa group has been bleeding one million euros per hour, with around 90 percent of its 760-aircraft fleet grounded.
Germany, Brussels seal pact on Lufthansa rescue plan: sources
Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Schoenefeld, Germany, May 26, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 30, 2020

Germany and the European Commission have reached an agreement on a giant Berlin-funded rescue plan for coronavirus-hit Lufthansa, a Commission spokeswoman and a source close to the negotiations said Friday.

Since the pandemic hit Europe, the Lufthansa group – which also includes Brussels and Austrian Airlines and Swiss – has been bleeding $1.1 million per hour, with around 90 percent of its 760-aircraft fleet grounded.

The deal would see the German carrier give up eight planes and their associated landing rights, the spokeswoman and the source said.

Lufthansa said in a statement it had "decided to accept the commitments offered by Germany to the EU Commission" for the rescue package, adding it would surrender up to 24 take-off and landing slots that could be allocated to rival airlines.

German media had previously reported the European Commission would demand the group give up valuable takeoff and landing rights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs in exchange for Brussels' green light.

RECOMMENDED

The $10 billion German state lifeline, would see Berlin take a 20-percent stake in the group, with an option to claim a further five percent plus one share to block hostile takeovers.

That would make the federal government Lufthansa's biggest shareholder.

On top of a total $6.3 billion in extra capital and $333 million to buy the shares at face value, public investment bank KfW would also lend Lufthansa $3.3 billion euros.

The company would agree to pay back much of the capital plus interest, while granting the state two seats on its supervisory board.

Hammering out the details of the package took so long because Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were keen to minimise state control over the company's day-to-day running.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah