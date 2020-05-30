Germany and the European Commission have reached an agreement on a giant Berlin-funded rescue plan for coronavirus-hit Lufthansa, a Commission spokeswoman and a source close to the negotiations said Friday.

Since the pandemic hit Europe, the Lufthansa group – which also includes Brussels and Austrian Airlines and Swiss – has been bleeding $1.1 million per hour, with around 90 percent of its 760-aircraft fleet grounded.

The deal would see the German carrier give up eight planes and their associated landing rights, the spokeswoman and the source said.

Lufthansa said in a statement it had "decided to accept the commitments offered by Germany to the EU Commission" for the rescue package, adding it would surrender up to 24 take-off and landing slots that could be allocated to rival airlines.

German media had previously reported the European Commission would demand the group give up valuable takeoff and landing rights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs in exchange for Brussels' green light.