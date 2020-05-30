WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanese riot police face off with protesters
Anti-government protesters gathered outside the country's interior ministry, protesting against the Lebanese speaker's security forces who clashed with them earlier, after they tried to stage a sit-in outside the speaker's residence.
Lebanese riot police face off with protesters
An anti-government protester shouts slogans in font of riot policemen who wear masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, during a protest near the interior ministry against the political leadership they blame for the economic and financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, May 29, 2020. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
May 30, 2020

Scuffles erupted between anti-government protesters and security forces outside the Interior Ministry in Beirut on Friday night.

Anti-government protesters gathered outside the country's interior ministry, protesting against the Lebanese speaker's security forces who clashed with them earlier, after they tried to stage a sit-in outside the speaker's residence.

Speaker Nabih Berri's supporters also rushed to the scene to stop the anti-government protesters as they were chanting slogans against their leader.

Anti-riot police tried to separate the two rival groups.

RECOMMENDED

Protesters first took to the streets of Lebanon in October, over proposed new taxes.

But the nationwide demonstrations quickly grew into calls for an end to the rule of the political elite that has run the country for decades.

Protesters blame the ruling politicians for widespread corruption and mismanagement, which they say are the main reasons for the country's financial crisis.

Lebanon has been facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with unemployment figures soaring and the local currency losing more than half of its value against the dollar.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah