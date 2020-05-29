Turkey will not allow any uncertainty in Libya, said Vice President Fuat Oktay on Friday, and voiced full support for Libya's legitimate government.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of Atlantic Council and Turkish Heritage Organization, Oktay stressed that militants loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar should recognise UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj's government.

"Any uncertainty within the region costs Turkey and Turkish people," Oktay said, citing the Syrian civil war, which he said pushed nearly four million refugees into Turkey.

Ankara wants nothing but a stable neighbour since the beginning of the war in 2011, he said and added Turkey desires the same for Libya.

"Turkey is standing behind the legitimacy," he added.

"We have no other way to help," said Oktay after Libya's government asked for support, while some countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and France, back warlord Haftar militias.