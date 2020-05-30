England risks losing control of the coronavirus pandemic again because it is starting to lift its lockdown without a fully operational track and trace programme in place, three senior scientific advisers warned on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said England's lockdown measures will be eased cautiously from Monday, aided by a track and trace system that launched on Thursday.

The advisers warned, however, that the system was not yet in full operation and risked being overwhelmed by the around 8,000 new infections that are still occurring every day outside of hospitals and care homes.

John Edmunds, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of Britain's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said the government was taking a risk.

"Track and trace was only launched the day before yesterday, so we can't be sure that that is working effectively yet and yet we're going ahead and making these changes anyway," he told Sky News. "I think that that is rather dangerous."

Edmunds' comments were echoed by two other SAGE members: Peter Horby, also the chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, and Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust.

One of the slowest countries to lock down, Britain is now one of the worst-hit by the pandemic, with more than 48,000 deaths and more than 270,000 people testing positive.

To try to contain the virus while also allowing the economy to recover, the test and trace system will ask contacts of people who test positive to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they have no symptoms. An app is not yet ready for the scheme.