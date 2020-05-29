WORLD
Russia eyeing expansion of military bases in Syria
President Putin tasks Russian defence, foreign ministries to hold talks with Syria on getting additional property.
Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base in Syria, June 18, 2016. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 29, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Friday two ministries to hold talks on getting additional property in Syria.

Russian defence and foreign ministries will negotiate with the Syrian side the transfer of additional ground and water area under the lease agreement, authorising Russia to use the naval facility at Tartus and air base Hmeymim for 49 years on a free-of-charge basis, says a document, published on an official website.

"Accept the proposal of the government of the Russian Federation to sign Protocol No. 1 to the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic on the deployment of an aviation group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic dated Aug. 26, 2015 on the transfer of additional ground and water areas," the document said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

