Turkey says may begin oil exploration under Libya deal in 3-4 months
"Within the framework of the agreement we reached with Libya we will be able to start our oil exploration operations there within three to four months," said Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.
Turkey's drilling vessel Fatih sails through the Bosphorus as it leaves for the Black Sea in Istanbul, Turkey, May 29, 2020. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 29, 2020

Turkey may begin oil exploration in the eastern Mediterranean within three or four months under a deal it signed with Libya, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime delimitation deal last year. Turkey says it creates an exclusive economic zone from its southern coast to Libya's northeast coast, and protects rights to resources.

Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and others oppose the accord and claim its illegal, an accusation Ankara has rejected. 

The European Union also opposes the maritime deal that was signed alongside an agreement for Turkey to provide military support to the GNA, which has battled militias loyal to warlord Haftar and based in eastern Libya for more than a year.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the launch of Turkey's oil-and-gas drilling ship Fatih to the Black Sea, Donmez said Turkish Petroleum (TPAO), which had applied for an exploration permit in the eastern Mediterranean, would begin operations in areas under its license after the process was completed.

"Within the framework of the agreement we reached with Libya we will be able to start our oil exploration operations there within three to four months," Donmez said. Turkey's new Kanuni drill ship would also go to the Mediterranean later this year, he added.

Separately, Donmez said the Fatih drill ship would hold its first operation in the Black Sea on July 15, the anniversary of a 2016 failed coup attempt. Friday also marked the anniversary of Istanbul's conquest by the Ottoman Empire in 1453.

SOURCE:Reuters
