Turkey may begin oil exploration in the eastern Mediterranean within three or four months under a deal it signed with Libya, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime delimitation deal last year. Turkey says it creates an exclusive economic zone from its southern coast to Libya's northeast coast, and protects rights to resources.

Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and others oppose the accord and claim its illegal, an accusation Ankara has rejected.

The European Union also opposes the maritime deal that was signed alongside an agreement for Turkey to provide military support to the GNA, which has battled militias loyal to warlord Haftar and based in eastern Libya for more than a year.