The United States government is considering a plan to ban Chinese graduate students and researchers studying in US universities on the grounds of their alleged ties to China’s military. The visa cancellations would not cover all Chinese students in the US, but a subset, which may later be revised.

The decision is expected to affect anywhere from three to four thousand international students. If the students are in the US, they would be expelled, and if they are in China, they would not be let back into the US to continue their studies.

Chinese students constitute the largest international student body in the United States, a number in the region of 360,000. According to Reuters, they are responsible for generating economic activity to the tune of $14 billion per year in the US, mainly from tuition and other fees.

The New York Times has noted that American universities would probably protest against the move, both because of the prized international exchange to which the students belong, and also because they bring in a large amount of income to the educational institutions in the States.

According to the same article, American universities with Chinese graduate students have been warned previously by the FBI and the Justice Department of, “potential national security threats". The university administrators, however, believe this targeting of Chinese students is unfair, and may provoke racism.

Meanwhile, Republican senators Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) and Congressman David Kustoff (R-Tennessee) are introducing a bill called the Secure Campus Act, a “legislation that would prohibit Chinese nationals from receiving visas to the United States for graduate or postgraduate studies in STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] fields”.

"The Chinese Communist Party has long used American universities to conduct espionage on the United States. What's worse is that their efforts exploit gaps in current law. It's time for that to end. The SECURE CAMPUS Act will protect our national security and maintain the integrity of the American research enterprise," said Senator Cotton about the bill.

Some Twitter users criticised the bill, saying it was too broad and that it was promoting xenophobia while holding back scientific exploration in the US.