Turkey's economy grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, the country's statistical authority announced Friday.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices amounted to 1.07 trillion Turkish liras ($176.1 billion) in the January-March period.

"Seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP increased by 0.6 percent compared with the previous quarter," the institute said.

The figure showed that the Turkish economy was less affected by the coronavirus compared to other big economies while it came at worse than analysts’ expectations.

A group of 16 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday had projected the Turkish economy to expand 5.2 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Economists' forecasts hovered between 4.4 percent — the lowest estimate — and 5.8 percent.

The economists also predicted that Turkey's annual GDP in 2020 would narrow 1.5 percent on average.

Erol Gurcan, an economist at Gedik Investment, said the main driver of year-on-year growth was domestic consumption (household and public expenditures) whereas the investments and net exports handed negative contributions.