The conquest of Istanbul was celebrated Friday, 567 years after Fatih Sultan Mehmet also known as Mehmed the Conqueror gained victory in Istanbul, with a special program in Hagia Sophia.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism organised the "Conquest Feast in Hagia Sophia" in coordination with Turkish Presidency Directorate of Communications as part of celebrations throughout the day.

The program began with images taken by a drone of routes Fatih Sultan Mehmet navigated and arrived at Hagia Sophia by carrying ships on land while conquering Istanbul.

The program was followed with the recitation of the 48th chapter of the Quran, surah Al Fath, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewing via video.

Erdogan expressed gratitude to all those who did not abandon Hagia Sophia, the heirloom of the conquest.