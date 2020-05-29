Tensions are escalating in the US as a police station was burned down and the president threatened to shoot looters during the third night of protests over the police killing of African-American, George Floyd.

President Donald Trump’s threat of violence against protesters was deemed enough to violate Twitter’s terms on ‘glorifying violence’. The social media site put the offending tweet behind a warning notice, explaining that it would remain accessible due to public interest concerns.

The tweet by the US president read: “...These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The warning notice appended by Twitter stated: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

“We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts,” Twitter said in a separate tweet.

Trump has previously lashed out at the social media site over its fact checking of his comments suggesting postal ballots could be forged.

His comments come amid the worst unrest over racially motivated police violence in recent years.

Protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have been out on the street for three nights running after the death of George Floyd, which occurred shortly after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck while the former pleaded that he could not breathe.

The leaderless protests, backed by anti-racism activists and the grassroots Black Lives Matter movement, turned violent when police resorted to deploying tear gas and rubber bullets. Some protesters looted businesses and attacked police stations.

On Thursday, the third precinct building of the Minneapolis police was raided and reportedly set alight by protesters. No police officers were in the vicinity, according to local media reports. Police officials later confirmed all of their personnel had been evacuated.

One Twitter user summed up the historic prominence of the events: “A police station has not been destroyed or even overrun in decades if ever, not even during the Watts unrest of 1965, the Rodney King unrest of 1992 or the Ferguson unrest of 2014.”

On Friday, a CNN correspondent, along with his crew, were arrested while reporting from the scene in Minneapolis. CNN has termed it a ‘clear violation’ of their First Amendment rights and has appealed for their immediate release.

Local response and investigations

Separate from Trump’s threat, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, has sent in National Guard troops to the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul to quell the violence.

Walz said that while he supported the peaceful protests, some individuals had taken part in “arson, rioting, looting, and damaging public and private property.”

There are signs that the protests are not limited to Minneapolis alone. Reports out of Denver in Colorado say police there shot at protesters who had gathered at the state capitol to protest. Others were reported in New York and Oakland.

Trump has also lashed out at public officials who have criticised the police, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has categorically condemned Floyd’s killing and called on the local county attorney to place charges against Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen kneeling on Floyd.

Both the US attorney’s office and the FBI are investigating Floyd’s death with the latter promising that the case is a ‘priority’.