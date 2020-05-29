Throughout the nine years of the conflict in Syria, there has often been a tendency for observers to confuse military victories for popular legitimacy. There’s no doubt that Assad-Iran-Russia have achieved a significant military victory.

The opposition were abandoned by their own allies, with the exception of Turkey, and simply could not match the combined forces of Assad-Iran-Russia.

But the question of the legitimacy of Assad within even his own rump state remains an open one – one that intersects with the complexities of the fundamental truth that the ‘Syria’ spoken about in the media today is in reality a rump state propped up almost exclusively by the intervention of Russia and Iran.

Its internal economy is determined by a cabal of kleptocrats whose loyalty to Bashar depends on the scope he gives them to loot the country and accumulate staggering amounts of wealth.

While so many Syrians that live under Assad’s rule, including Assad’s homegrown henchmen, have suffered so much due to the war, this cabal have hugely profited from it.

This is an environment ripe for fissures, especially in an ever-changing world, where the certainties of just a few months ago have been swept away by, in particular, the onset of a global pandemic.

Almost every state on earth is suddenly hyper-aware of its vulnerabilities – Russia and Iran, both of which are being ravaged by Covid-19, are no different.

It’s of no surprise that in the the past month the Baathist rump has faced what has been its most public and high profile fissure since the mass defections of military officers at the beginning of the conflict.

The rift within

Rami Makhlouf, the multi-billionaire first cousin of Assad, has taken the extraordinary measure of publicly criticising his cousin in Facebook videos for the regime’s attempts to seize his assets and clampdown on his business activities.

It ought to be noted that Makhlouf is the kleptocrat-in-chief of Syria, often informally referred to as the regime’s banker.

The full extent of his wealth is not known, but it is widely thought that he controls around half of Syria’s economy, with his special familial status allowing him to monopolise oil, gas and, most significant to his business empire, control of the biggest mobile network in Syria.

Though Makhlouf was a billionaire before the war, as the country has slipped into the unprecedented territory of 80 percent of the population living in poverty, his wealth has grown exponentially due to the war.

Makhlouf, and those he represents, have profited not just from ‘war’, but from war crimes, including the ultimate one – genocide.

As some Syrians, especially those living in formerly liberated areas, have to survive on just one portion of meat a month, the Makhlouf family, based in the bastion of greed that is Dubai, live exceptionally lavish lifestyles, with his sons Mohamed and Ali galivanting around Europe’s super-rich hotspots in private jets and Ferraris.

It was under the precedent of Makhlouf owing back taxes and duties amounting to some $600 million that Assad seized his assets. Though Makhlouf, due to his familial ties to Assad, is the most high profile of Syria’s warlord-kleptocrats, this is part of a more broad attempt by Assad to break up a system of kleptocratic patronage that is undermining the rump state’s already disintegrating economy.

Assad, it seems, had thought that his place in the imperialist machinations of Russia and Iran was of such importance that the status quo of his rump state receiving a never ending amount of economic and military support would never end.